“ I go with a clean heart” says Garry Nkombo

GARY NKOMBO THANKS PRESIDENT HH AND SAYS HE REMAINS A COMMITTED MEMBER OF UPND



Former Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for giving him an opportunity to serve in Government as a Cabinet Minister.





Mr. Nkombo says despite being disappointed he remains a committed member of the UPND





He said this today in the morning when he met the new Minister Gift Sialubalo at the Ministry Office.



And Mr. Nkombo writes “The handover was successful to a deserving man . It is with a pure heart I must thank the President for letting me serve in his cabinet for this long. I remain loyal to him to the party and to the nation at large I ask for prayers to sail through this moment. God works in mysterious ways . It will be ok the end. And if it’s isn’t ok then this isn’t the end.”