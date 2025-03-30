“ I go with a clean heart” says Garry Nkombo

GARY NKOMBO THANKS PRESIDENT HH AND SAYS HE REMAINS A COMMITTED MEMBER OF UPND
Former Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for giving him an opportunity to serve in Government as a Cabinet Minister.
Mr. Nkombo says despite being disappointed he remains a committed member of the UPND
He said this today in the morning when he met the new Minister Gift Sialubalo at the Ministry Office.
And Mr. Nkombo writes “The handover was successful to a deserving man . It is with a pure heart I must thank the President for letting me serve in his cabinet for this long. I remain loyal to him to the party and to the nation at large I ask for prayers to sail through this moment. God works in mysterious ways . It will be ok the end. And if it’s isn’t ok then this isn’t the end.”
That’s what a gentleman ought to do.Honourable Nkombo you have done what you could for your mother country when you were Minister we thank you for all.Imagine out of millions of people in the country you were given that big appointment while many more were not given.God’s time is the best,who knows what the future holds? Dr Kaunda appointed and disappointed and reappointed some people life went on.
No you do not go with a clean heart. Admittedly, you did not kill Zambia’s local government system. You found it dead already but your remit was to revive it. You did not succeed.
Honourable may our Almighty Lord Jesus Christ our savior be with you and the family in all your endeavours, you are really a patriot and mature person. God bless you in Jesus might name. Amen.