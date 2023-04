Miriam Mwanawasa



What is this now ?

I think Government has really been unfair in handling my late father’s retirement house and benefits. First the benefits of my late father we were deprived. I got nothing from his benefits. And now the retirement house gone Also.

This level of Greed is bad.

I have a health condition and this is too much. I try my best to keep quiet but when people step on my toes I get wounded.

I need a share of this land. That’s my take . Am going to court.