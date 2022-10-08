I HAD A HORRIFIC AND TRAUMATIZING EXPERIENCE – TAYALI

Chilufya Tayali says he had a horrific and traumatized experience in police cells.

Police pounced on Tayali upon entering the country the other week and kept him in custody for six days for allegedly defamation of the President and latter for assaulting a female police officer.

The outspoken critic and social media person who also heads a small opposition party called EEP, was released two days ago.

“JUST A LITTLE UPDATE”

“Good morning my brothers and sisters, I thought it wise to confirm to you, that, I came out of custody on 6th October 2022.”

“I had a horrific and traumatizing experience such that I think I need time to clear my mind before I start engaging the public again.”

“But be rest assured that, I will not relent, it is just important for one take a few days recollecting.”

“I know some of you would want to engage in a number of issues, but please, excuse me for a few days. Let me spend some time with my family and sort out a number of issues in my family.”

“Please enjoy your weekend, I will be back soon.”

Tayali said in an update this morning on his Facebook page