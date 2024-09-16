”I hate Taylor Swift” – Donald Trump

Former US President, Donald Trump lashed out against pop star, Taylor Swift on Sunday, September 15, after reports came out that her endorsement of his rival, Kamala Harris had a very minimal effect on voters.

He posted; “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on his TRUTH social media platform.

Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris just after the US presidential debates drove hundreds of thousands of people to a federal voter registration site, but the poll—which was released Sunday morning and was the first major poll to get at Swift’s impact—found 81% of respondents said the endorsement made no difference in their likelihood of voting for Harris.

The poll found Swift’s endorsement didn’t even help Harris much in the expected key demographic: Just 8% of women under 30 said they were more likely to support Harris, 13% said they were less likely and 78% said it made no difference.

Only 6% said it made them more likely to vote for Harris, while 13% said it made them less likely to—though ABC News noted that those who responded negatively to the question were “overwhelmingly Trump supporters”

The poll had 3,276 adult respondents, was conducted online from Sept. 11 to 13 and had a margin of error of about two points.

Trump dismissed Swift’s endorsement of Harris shortly after the debate, saying he was not a fan of hers and adding she was a “very liberal person” who “seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Trump’s VP pick, Vance, also dismissed the endorsement, saying he didn’t think Americans would be influenced by a “billionaire celebrity” who he accused of being “disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.”