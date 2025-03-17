I have 4 terminal illnesses – GBM tells court



By Esther Chisola



Jailed former Defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has told the Lusaka High Court that he has four terminal illnesses namely, colon cancer, diabetes, hypertension (low and high) and pulmonary embolism.



Mwamba, also known as GBM, has also told the court that following his conviction, he had not been accorded an opportunity to seek medical treatment for prostate cancer, rheumatic heart disease, heart rhythm disorders and congenital heart disease or any of the other ailments mentioned herein.





According to an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for admission to bail pending hearing and determination of the appeal by the High court, Mwamba submitted that prior to his incarceration, he was undergoing



