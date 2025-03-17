I have 4 terminal illnesses – GBM tells court
By Esther Chisola
Jailed former Defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has told the Lusaka High Court that he has four terminal illnesses namely, colon cancer, diabetes, hypertension (low and high) and pulmonary embolism.
Mwamba, also known as GBM, has also told the court that following his conviction, he had not been accorded an opportunity to seek medical treatment for prostate cancer, rheumatic heart disease, heart rhythm disorders and congenital heart disease or any of the other ailments mentioned herein.
According to an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for admission to bail pending hearing and determination of the appeal by the High court, Mwamba submitted that prior to his incarceration, he was undergoing
And so do most Zambians due to poor health choices. But do they want to go abroad for treatment? Give it a rest GBM. We reap what we sow.
We have expertise in all the mentioned ailments. We would understand if he is checked in for a heart transplant because that can never be done in Zambia. Maina Soko military hospital is competent enough to take care and handle those illnesses. Do your time bwana. Ukulya bwino kulaletelela.