I have a lot of info Jay Jay’s abduction – Mweetwa

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says he has a lot of information on the abduction of Petauke-Central member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda, warning that those who were complicit will be punished.

Mweetwa said at a press briefing on Monday that the government had nothing to do with the alleged abduction of Banda.

“I have heard statements from some political leaders and quarters of society suggesting that the minister of information is quiet… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-have-a-lot-of-info-on-jay-jays-abduction-mweetwa/