I have  arrived in UPND party and there’s no turning back- Father  Frank Bwalya

I have arrived in the UPND – Frank Bwalya



UPND Director General for Media under the Presidential Support Programme (PSP) Frank Bwalya says he has arrived in the ruling party and there’s no turning back.



Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Bwalya stated that he feels he has made the right choice to work with President Hakainde Hichilema whom the former priest described as hardworking.



This came to light after Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe accused Bwalya of changing camp every time he makes new friends.



In response to his former boss, the former father noted that Dr M’membe was a hypocrite who wanted him to be a puppet.



“I can’t go back there, I have arrived, I’m a member of the UPND, I’m working with a very hard working president, who is doing a lot, Mopani fixed, KCM handed back to Vedenta.

Dr Hakainde Hichilema is not perfect, he’s a human being like the rest of us, people are free to criticise him but when Dr M’membe criticises him in the manner that he has always done, personally and with full of malice, we are going to be responding to him,” said Bwalya.



He further warned of incoming resignations of senior members from the Socialist Party claiming that the party has no future.



Bwalya added that Dr M’membe has never paid school fees for him and urged the public to regard information in the media with the contempt it deserves.



“It’s a lie. Dr M’membe has never looked after me because I allegedly became destitute when I took leave of absence from the priesthood. It is a lie,” lamented Bwalya.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 29, 2024