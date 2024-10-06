I have been barred from attending Mutomolo Traditional Ceremony due to fears that I will express views that may not align with President  Hichilema’s stance- Nakonde MP

PRESS RELEASE BY HONORABLE LUKAS SIMUMBA, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR NAKONDE

DATE: October 5, 2024

SUBJECT: Exclusion from Mutomolo Traditional Ceremony and Concerns Affecting Nakonde Constituency

As the elected representative of the people of Nakonde, I am compelled to express my disappointment and concern regarding my unjust exclusion from the Motomolo traditional Ceremony of the Namwanga people, scheduled to take place tomorrow, October 6, 2024 by the UPND. Despite being a Namwanga and a member of Parliament, I have been barred from attending this significant event ostensibly due to fears that I will express views that may not align with President Hakainde Hichilema’s stance.

Regrettably, this exclusion is a clear indication of the government’s intolerance for dissenting voices and its disregard for the principles of transparency and accountability. As a member of Parliament, it is my duty to bring the following pressing concerns to the attention of President Hakainde Hichilema and the nation:

For avoidance of doubt and speculations, the following were the issues i planned to raise:

Township Roads: Since the contractor working on the Great north road is still on site, I urge the President to allocate funds for township roads in Nakonde, leveraging the ongoing Great North Road project to avoid future costs of bringing the contractor back. Nakonde has never had township roads, and it is only fair that we capitalise on the ongoing works to give Nakonde a touch.

Unpaid Maize Suppliers: I seek clarification on the payment status of farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency, ensuring timely payments before the impending rainy season. Our farmers supplied maize to FRA in June, and we expected that they should be paid by now. This stands as a matter of priority as it borders on the food and economic security of our people.

Drivers’ Economic Empowerment: I request the president’s intervention to address the dominance of Tanzanian drivers in Nakonde’s transport industry, safeguarding local drivers’ livelihoods. The tendency of Tanzanian drivers driving beyond Nakonde leaves our drivers without opportunities at life. We have over 6000 drivers represented by Nakonde drivers association and Muchinga drivers association.

Clearing Agents’ Plight: I appeal for presidential assistance in protecting local clearing agents from international competition, preserving the economic well-being of Nakonde residents. Clearing agency is the inly industry we have in Nakonde and should be protected from the multinational agencies who have taken over the business.

Road Infrastructure: I call for funding to complete the Kanyala road, which is halfway done. In addition, the road bypassing the palace to Chief Waitwika from Kantongo and connecting to Mbala road need urgent attention before we lose lives and as a way to stimulate trade and agriculture while alleviating public suffering.

Civil Servants’ Hardship Allowances: I seek presidential intervention to ensure eligible civil servants in Nakonde receive hardship allowances, bridging the disparity with other jurisdictions who civil servants receive. Our civil servants need motivation, and that is one way to motivate them.

In light of these concerns, I expect the president to address these pressing issues, upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.

We are but servants of the people, and our interest is the well-being of our communities.

Hon. Lukas Simumba

Nakonde Constituency MP.

Ends