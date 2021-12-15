I HAVE BEEN DEFAMING VASCO FOR THE PAST THREE MONTHS BUT NO ONE HAS DARED TO SUMMON OR ARREST ME – COMPLAINS SEAN TEMBO.

PeP Leader Sean Tembo has described it unfair the act of arresting other political leaders on defamation of the president when other political leaders like him have never been summoned or arrested despite defaming the president on daily basis.

Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, Mr Tembo condemned the possible arrest of Rapheal Nakachinda calling it selective as he is not the opposition political leader who has been insulting President Hakainde Hichilema. “We have been writing hot articles about Vasco but no one has ever arrested us”.



And inorder to ask for arrest, Mr Tembo has also written that going by UPND condemnation of Mr Nakachinda’s accusation against HH, it can true that judges have been meeting President HH at his house.- Zambian Accurate Information