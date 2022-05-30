Harry Kalaba
Well done Muchinga Police!
I have been in Muchinga for the last four days without any police following me. Mpika was untouchable a few months ago. I think this is progressive.
President HH keep it up.
Keep it up as well. It is to appreciate and give kudos where it is due. This is also progressive politics Mr Kalaba.
Where are Lungu’s praise singers? How many have they scored so far?
No Tears ka,No embracement ka
Mr Kalaba, I salute you for praising where is is due and questioning where it is necessary, that is being a very objective opposition and with leaders of your kind in the opposition, Zambian is headed for objective democracy which will attract many people to the political field knowing that they will not be mistreated in any way.
Mr. Kalaba, like all the other bloggers you must be recognised for your constructive and objective comments. Maybe , just maybe you can analyse other areas and comment like:
1. Maybe HH has left the police to do their job without intervening as long as they follow the law.
2. Maybe HH has not got involved with the ACC who maybe frustrating him but he would rather not get involved.
3. Maybe HH is not getting involved in the courts however frustrating it may be.
Your independent observations truthfully on the above can only make you the ” preferred opposition leader : not only for UPND supporters but all Zambians.
KKKKK! Harry, what are you doing in Muchinga? Come back to Lusaka, mune! The police nowadays know their limits, they cant be harrssing innocent Zambians like you. I hope you are not disapointed that the cops are not harrassing you even if when you have not done anything wrong.