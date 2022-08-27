I HAVE BEEN PAID BEFORE WORKING!

Dear editor,

I am one of the teachers who have just been recruited and already on payroll. It was like a dream come true after languishing for five years and only to be given a job now and before I even teach a single period, I am already paid!

While there are other areas where Government is yet to actualise its promises to the Zambians, on job-creation, I can testify that it has exceeded my expectations.

Francis Kabeta

Ndola