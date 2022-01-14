I HAVE BEEN READING “INSOSELO NA MAPINDA”-NAKACINDA

Lusaka-Friday, 14th January 2022

PF MCC for Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Nakachinda continues to be detained without charge at Woodlands.

Nakacinda re-affirmed that he has not committed any offence as he is a student of Bemba language.



He said he has been reading; “Insoselo na Mapinda-Ancient Bemba Wisdom for Modern Living” done by Chileshe Kapwepwe and Sampa Kangwa-Wilkie.



He advised leaders to heed to advice; “Munshebwa aile namafi kubuko”.

He said Zambians should appreciate the rich culture, traditions and heritage of the country.