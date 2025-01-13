I have been saved’: Kidnapped Tanzanian activist found hours later





Prominent Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai who was abducted by armed men in Kenya said she has been released, hours after the incident.





Amnesty International Kenya spokesperson Roland Ebole told the BBC she was “forced” into a vehicle in the capital Nairobi on Sunday afternoon.





But Ms Tsehai was released hours later. She shared a video to her 1.3 million followers on X, appearing visibly shaken and emotional, but said: “I have been saved.”





Ms Tsehai is a staunch critic of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and has accused her government of bringing “tyranny back” to the country..