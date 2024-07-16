I have been vindicated says Sishuwa Sishuwa



HISTORIAN and Senior lecturer at Stellebosch University in South Africa, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa has said a President who refuses to publish their asset declarations is incapable of waging a genuine fight against corruption.



Dr. Sishuwa says had Mr. Hichilema held a genuine commitment to the anti-corruption crusade, he would have long released his asset declarations in the name of transparency.



He said President Hichilema would also have dismissed several very senior government officials accused of engaging in corruption, including at least one or two of his presidential aides, the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Attorney General, Solicitor General among others to pave way for prosecution.



He said President Hichilema had done none of the above, which was a strong sign suggesting that the head of State was complicit in acts of corruption.