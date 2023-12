I have blown, I now charge N10million for shows’ – Singer Portable brags

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, recently brags about his current stardom.

In a viral video, Portable revealed that he now charges a whopping N10 million for shows, bragging about his newfound status in the music industry.

Portable further offer a generous incentive to those who bring shows, stating that anyone who brings a show for him will receive a reward of N1 million.