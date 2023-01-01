I HAVE DIRECTED MY PASTOR TO MAKE SURE I DON’T STEP ON THE GROUND WHENEVER I’M PREACHING, THE ANOINTING IN ME IS TOO MUCH, PROPHET ANOINTED ONE TELLS HIS CHURCH

Prophet Anointed One Who Refuses To Step On The Ground While Preaching, On The New Year Eve Went Further To Order His Church Pastor To Take Him To The Toilet On His Back.



This Caused Cheering In The Church That Attracted Hundreds Of People Who Were Heard Chanting ‘Anointed One, The Only One, My Father My Father, The Prophetic Doctor, Magnetic Thunder, The Swikili Of Our Time, The Fearless Putin Of Africa And The Elon Musk Of My Church.

The Prophet Added That God Has Given Him New Ways Of Releasing Anointing In 2023.



Second Week Of January 2023, I Will Start Repairing All Your Vehicles And Appliances Which Are Not Working By Just Saying Start Working You Hand Made Stuff, Then All Will Be Well, He Added.



Of Recent, Christianity In Most African Pentecostal Churches Has Taken New Heights As A Lot Of Papas Are Trying To Prove That God Can Still Perform Miracles Through Them, Like He Did To The Apostles And Prophets In The Bible.