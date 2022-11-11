I HAVE FUNDAMENTAL ISSUES WHY I CAN’T WORK WITH M’MEMBE – KABIMBA

Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says it’s not enough for the opposition to just advocate coming together for the sole purpose of removing President Hakainde Hichilema from office, but must devise a well thought out programme to avoid replacing one dictator with another and start having differences over issues like homosexuality.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba said it was always important to draw on the experiences of others who removed dictators from office through coalitions in other countries, saying despite it being too early to discuss the same here in Zambia, such arrangements should be encouraged to work.

But asked if it was conceivable that he could work with other opposition leaders like Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe for instance given their well-documented differences, Kabimba said people were bound to fall into problems once they came together for purposes of just getting rid of a dictator, “the way HH is becoming”, without focusing on the future.

He said it was good to agree that there was one political enemy but effort must be made to go beyond that by designing a programe that was different from the political enemy they wanted to get rid of, arguing that it was not enough to get rid of President Hakainde Hichilema through the ballot box.

“For example we ought to agree, in this coalition that is composed of those who advocate for homosexuality and those of us that don’t advocate for homosexuality, what then will be… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-have-fundamental-issues-why-i-cant-work-with-mmembe-kabimba/