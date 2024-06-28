I have given unconditional amnesty to 7 out of the 9 expelled MPs so as to avert by elections- Miles Sampa

AMNESTY FOR EXPELLED PF MPs

Today I have given unconditional amnesty to 7 out of the 9 expelled MPs so as to avert by elections on them following the Constitution Court ruling yesterday. Massive by-elections are not in the good interest of our party the PF which comes first to all of us and above any individual interest and conflicts.

Massive by elections are also not in the good interest of the public and the nation at large that is currently undergoing immense economic and financial challenges. Accordingly, the Speaker of Parliament has been formally notified of this amnesty as per attached letter.

The common intersection now for all PF MPs is to strengthen and not weaken the PF. All MPs are expected to exhibit this principle while agreeing to disagree with some on pertinent internal issues which hopefully we shall fully resolve in due course.

The PF is bigger than anyone of us individual interests.

Together We Can

Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

Patriotic Front-PF President