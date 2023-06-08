I HAVE JUST DISCOVERED THAT MY HUSBAND IS AN ARMED ROBBER, PLEASE HELP!

Editor, Am a 30 year old lady, been married for 6 yrs with 2 kids to a good man. He provides everything for us even for my extended family.

When I met my husband years ago, he told me he was working for a private security company. Alas! I just discovered that the man am married to is an armed robber. I got to know when I read a text on his phone detailing the next house they were going to break in in Chalala and how much money was in it. Its so scary. watched very disturbing videos of how they do their operations. It’s like they do it for fun. It begs the question why sometimes he brings very expensive items home like laptops, tvs, phones etc. I mean, we change gadgets like diapers as a result of his business. I now understand why he’s so insecure with us receiving visitors, even my own sisters he gets so upset when they visit.

Now that I know what he does, it changes everything. I’d rather be with a poor man in Misisi Compound that makes a genuine income than a criminal in Kabulonga who breaks in people’s homes for a living. I fear for my life and that of my kids, especially that he has guns in the house. On the other hand am living with a possibility that my kids may grow up without a father when he’s caught or killed in his operations. What do I do? How do I tell him to stop his criminal activities? Incase he gets stubborn, will he allow me to leave the marriage knowing I know his criminal activities? Am living dangerous life. Plz advise.

Mrs Armed Robber