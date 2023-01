By Hon Princess Kasune Keembe MP.



It’s my birthday countdawn…. yes when you have lived with HIV+ since 1997. And you are still alive, looking gorgeous and pushing mafiles. While changing lives for others especially the vulnerable in society. Who could have not have better future, and God uses you as a channel. When yourself not too long ago were double Orphaned, vulnerable, teenage mother, grade 11 school dropout and dirty poor. You know it’s can only be God. Elesa #OnyGod!🙇🏻‍♂️🙇🏻‍♂️🙇🏻‍♂️🎊🎉🙏🏾