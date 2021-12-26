I HAVE LOST INTEREST IN MARRIAGE COZ HUBBY PULLS MY PRIVATES, WIFEY TELLS COURT

A WOMAN of Lusaka West has lost interest in her marriage of 10 years after her husband allegedly pulled her private parts during a marital dispute.

Lasiwe Phiri, 26, has since deserted her matrimonial home and is squatting at her mother’s house. But in defence her husband, Mason Mumbi, 38, told the court that he pulled her genitals because she squeezed his neck when they were fighting.

Testifying in a divorce case, Phiri said she could not continue living with Mumbi because he was allegedly a violent man. “There is a possibility that he might kill me one day if he can pull my private parts without any remorse. My husband is a violent man especially when he is drunk.

He beats me badly and insults my parents,” she said.The couple got married in 2011 and has two children together.She said problems in her marriage started in September last year.

Phiri said their families have counselled Mumbi on several occasions but he has not shown any signs of change.She told the court that divorce was the only available option left for her because there was no possibility that Mumbi would change.“I have been tolerating my husband from 2011 but I don’t think I can continue with him anymore.

My life is more valuable than anything else. It is better I preserve my life than to continue being in a brutal marriage,” Phiri said.In his testimony, Mumbi said he had realised that what he did to his wife was wrong and was asking for forgiveness from her. “I love my wife so much and I don’t want us to go for a divorce. I want us to raise our children together.

My suggestion is that we should have resolved our marital challenges at home as opposed to coming to court,” Mumbi said.He said he was willing to change if his wife gave him a second chance.

Mumbi told the court that he did not like to see his wife getting involved with bad company. “She does not listen to me when I advise her to stop being found with bad company. My fear is that those women she is found with will destroy her marriage,” he said.

Magistrate Bridget Luchendo adjourned the case to January 8 for judgement.