‘I have never been this broken’ – Cyan Boujee on sextape controversy

Controversial South African DJ and social media influencer Cyan Boujee says Prince Kaybee, who she alleges leaked her sextape, has been ignoring her messages since the video went viral last week.

Cyan once again found herself at the centre of controversy after a 12-second clip of her, having sexual intercourse with an unknown man, leaked last week.

After the sextape started making the rounds last week, Cyan claimed that Prince Kaybee was responsible for the leak.

In conversation with the admin of Instagram gossip page, Maphepha Ndaba, Cyan said even though Prince Kaybee seemed intent on ignoring her, should would allow the lord and the law to get revenge on her behalf.

“I have never been this broken. it gets worse because he can’t just at least say sorry, he left all my messages on read. but i will never let this or him eliminate me.

“Regardless of how he tries to spin things. i have always maintained my innocence and i still will. my only intend is to let the law and God deal with him…” she said.

Cyan said the adversity she had faced in this past would help her overcome her latest setbacks.

“I’ve faced trouble my whole life and everytime it looked like I would lose, I came out to the top. tough times really don’t last but as it’s still tough for me.

“Im so grateful for the support from everyone literally, the messages and the advice. and thank you for not exposing the video on your page like other blogs,” she said.