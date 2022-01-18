I HAVE NEVER SLEPT WITH MY HUSBAND FOR 2 YEARS, THANK GOD BALLY HAS REUNITED ME WITH MY HUSBAND

I got transferred from chilubi Highland to Lusaka where my husband works. Two weeks after my wedding I was deployed as a teacher to chilubi.

I never slept with my husband for two years because of being apart because of work.when President Hakainde Hichilema talked about reuniting families by transferring them to were their spouses are, I was very happy. I am today glad to be a beneficiary of this project.

Lizzy Nyirenda

Lusaka