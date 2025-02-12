I HAVE NEVER TESTED ALCOHOL, ITS A HEALTH CONDITION, SAYS FIRED PS  JOE KAMOKO

I HAVE NEVER TESTED ALCOHOL, ITS A HEALTH CONDITION, SAYS FIRED PS KAMOKO



Joe Kamoko who was yesterday fired by President Hakainde Hichilema as Permanent Secretary for Technical Services in Education has dismissed reports of him being drunk.



Kamoko was fired hours after he appeared on a Television programme looking drunk. His presentation was also uncoordinated.



The public went to town saying the Vocal Permanent Secretary was drunk. His video went viral especially that he was hosted by the National broadcaster, ZNBC.



Within 48 hours State House announced Kamoko had been fired. No reason as is the case usually was given but the public concluded it was the Television saga. He was drunk, is the message in public.



But Kamoko who is the former UNZASU president dismissed the assertions saying he has never tested alcohol in his life.





“I have never tested alcohol before and I will never. It’s just a health condition but I’m okay nowl,” Komoko has said.





But there is also the story of flouting tender procedures that came before the public account committee at Parliament.



Sources say Joel Kamoko was fired for paying K3.6million without any tender process. This is the story;



PS Education pays K3.6million without tender processes or prcurement guidelines!



Permanent Secretary Technical Services at Ministry of Education, Joel Kamoko paid K3.6million without referring to any tender processes and without clearance from the Attorney General to buy an education software tool.



Kamoko also directed that all public and private schools to deposit K800 each into M-SAT’s account for the procurement of software, with contributions from government schools alone expected to exceed K8.5 million.



According to the latest Auditor General’s report, M-SAT was allegedly contracted to provide a comprehensive digitalized annual census software to assist the Ministry in collecting educational statistics.



However, Kamoko flouted the Public Procurement Act, 2020, and the Public Procurement Regulations, 2022 and the purchase was not in any annual procurement plan just made the payment like he was buying detergent soap from a home or Kantemba shop.- Zambian Eye