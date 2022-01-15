I HAVE NO RESPECT FOR THIS 70 YEAR OLD APPOINTEE BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

Moses Kuwema writes;

“The return of dinosaurs”

Newly sworn in Teaching Service Commission member, Mr Clement Sinyinda 70, is a former member of parliament for Senanga central & former deputy minister of education in Rupiah Banda’s MMD. He is a teacher by profession and according to the parliamentary website, he has a diploma in education.

My personal encounter with Mr Sinyinda was back in 2009/10 in Mongu during the Kuomboka ceremony when he chased us like dogs from his canoe at Mongu Harbor—together with some UN diplomats who included the then UN resident coordinator McLeod Nyirongo & his spouse and former UNDP country director Viola Morgan & her spouse.

The diplomats had gotten an assurance that it was ok to use the canoe to get to Lealui before an uncompromising Mr Sinyinda, as a deputy minister, came fuming; “get out of my boat! Out!” That was the day I lost all the respect I had for the man. More than 10 years later, nothing has really changed. I however, wish him well in his new job.