I HAVE NO TIME FOR MY OWN BODY- MASEBO

I HAVE NO TIME FOR MY OWN BODY, SAYS MASEBO

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo says she doesn’t have time for reading stories on social media.



Reacting to corruption allegations by Social Media personality and political commentator Chilufya Tayali, Masebo says she has no time for noise makers. She said if Tayali was man enough he must face her by going to her office to verify his allegations or report her at ACC.

Masebo says she too busy to clean the mess left by the PF that she doesn’t even have time for her body.



She says Tayali lives on false-fying information instead of working hard.



But Tayali has dared Masebo to face him this evening on his Direct Talk live show on Facebook if she is a woman enough. He has vowed to call Masebo during his show.



Tayali at a media briefing last week made serious allegations of corruption in procurement department at Ministry of Health singling Masebo as being behind the vice.



Zambian Eye, 24th April 2023