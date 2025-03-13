I HAVE NO TIME TO STAND IN COURT, I WILL DIE FOR ZAMBIANS – ‘WHY ME’



‘Why Me’, real name, Francis Kapwepwe has vowed to die for Zambians through his insultious antics.





On Monday, a video of the serial lawbreaker and human megaphone of obscenities made rounds on social media, where he unleashed a sewage explosion of insults at President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Southern Province.





This prompted a concerned citizen from Livingstone to report the the verbal diarrhea social media nuisance and Tonse Alliance delegate to the police of which a docket of hate speech was opened.



Police reported that the unreformed hate speech convict has not yet been arrested as investigations were ongoing.





‘Why Me’, whose mouth and body seems to have a strong magnetic field to belong behind bars took to TikTok to inform the world that he was neither afraid nor interested in avoiding his natural habitat, prison.





The unrepentant disciple of vulgarity, who seems to be allergic to freedom declared that he would rather die than stop his nationwide insult campaign.





“I’m a lion and I’m Why Me. I will die in my country so that you all remember me. I can’t run away from my own country. Better I die for Zambians because I’m speaking for them. I’m ready to go to Livingstone but I won’t go there alive. I have no time to stand in court,” said Why Me.





Before this incident, Francis Kapwepwe was convicted of hate speech and released last month.



Kalemba