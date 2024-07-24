I have not  been fired- Clayson Hamasaka

I can’t spend time responding to social media nonsense – Hamasaka



STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has dismissed rumors circulating on social media that he has been fired from his government position



The rumors, which suggested that President Hakainde Hichilema had terminated Hamasaka’s employment, have been trending online.



In response, Hamasaka took to social media to refute the claims.



“Surely, instead of working, I should spend the whole afternoon responding to social media nonsense that I have been fired … Social media is killing society,” Hamasaka posted.



Hamasaka’s statement aims to quell the spread of misinformation and highlight the negative impact of wrong social media usage on society.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba July 24, 2024