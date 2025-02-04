I HAVE NOT ISSUED ANY STATEMENT ON MY ZA STATUS – MPONDELA

MY DECISION TO STAND OR NOT CANNOT BE MADE CASUALLY – MPONDELA

Zambia Athletics General Secretary Davison Mung’ambata says federation President Elias Mpondela has not yet declared his intention to contest the 2024 Zambia Athletics elections, scheduled for March 22, 2025.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Diamond Sports, Mung’ambata states that nominations are now expected to close on February 6, 2025, following an extension due to a delayed start.

He had added that the federation is still receiving nominations from provincial area boards and will release a consolidated list of candidates only after the nomination deadline.

Meanwhile, when asked about his stance, Mpondela stated that his decision to stand or not cannot be made casually.

Diamond TV