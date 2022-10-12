I HAVE NOT QUIT POLITICS, I ‘VE NOT BEEN WELL – TAYALI

Chilufya Tayali says he has not been well from the time he was released from police cells, reports Martha Banda.

The Social Media Personality and a critic of President Hakainde Hichilema was detained for six days.

“Like I said, I have not been feeling okay since I left custody, so I need to recover and settle my mind,” said Tayali.

He said he will be back in the political ring once his mind is clear.

“I will be engaging on political issues as soon as I feel fine and my mind clear,” Tayali who heads a political party called EEP said.

“I am here in Kazungula at one of the best Lodges (Saj Lodge) having breakfast, because it is important to eat when you are not well, otherwise you get weaker,” he said this morning on a Facebook update his page.