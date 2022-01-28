I HAVE NOT RESIGNED; IT’S FAKE NEWS

28th January, 2022

I wish to inform the people of Chipili Constituency and the nation at large that the news circulating on social media purporting that I have resigned my position as Member of Parliament for Chipili Constituency is fake propaganda aimed at tarnishing my image.

I want to reiterate that I remain the bonafide Member of Parliament for Chipili and a very committed member of the Patriotic Front, the Party that sponsored my candidature.

I wish to re-echo my commitment to uplifting the welfare of the great people of Chipili Constituency and to continue providing credible checks and balances on the Executive as a member of the Legislature.

Let me end by thanking the Chipili Constituency residents and the leadership of my party, the Patriotic Front for the support they have continued to render to me in the discharge of my duties as Member of Parliament for Chipili Constituency.

I thank you.

Hon. Paul KANSHANDA. C

MP, Chipili Constituency