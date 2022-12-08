I HAVE PLANS OF BUILDING A SPORTS FACILITY IN KANYAMA – KANGWA

Despite being just 23 years of age, Klings Kangwa was named MATURE mainly because of the way he handles each and every person he comes along.

Coming from a religious family, Kangwa faced a stumbling block on his path to football stardom, just like main other African footballers he had to do with training from poor facilities and usually without soccer boots or simply no jerseys.

Having clinched a big money move from Russian side Arsenal Tula to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade, the young talented midfielder has continued to give back to his community by improving sponsorship for Kings Soccer Academy a club he has been sponsoring for two years now.

Speaking in a interview with Jane Dunta Mweemba of Pinksport Tv, Klings Kangwa was delighted to see his team competing favorably and promised to improve the sports facility.

“I have great plans for this community, I grew up here and this is my home, my immediate plan right now is to upgrade this Kanyama ground to something modern by building a Sports facility, by God’s Grace I will manage to achieve this dream for my people in Kanyama.”