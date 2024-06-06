I have planted people in these WhatsApp platforms to check what you say- HH

George N Mtonga writes:





Hakainde Hichilema boss this generation is not hiding anything from you. You don’t need to plant anyone. I can generally summarize what they are saying which is very public.

1. They don’t want caderism.

2. They understand the cost of living is up for a variety of reasons but they would want to know what the solutions are.



3. The loss of electricity is causing problems and their productivity is low. Small busineses who can’t afford generators are the ones suffering ( so the sme ministry that was started that money could be invested in energy).

4. They want more access to student loans



5. The cost of mealie meal which is a stable product is too high

6. They don’t like excessive opposition hunting on charges that the police refuse to provide bail.

7. They think Zambia police is serving your interests



8. They don’t know what value is there in debt restructuring if costs of living is high

9. They are worried about inflation



10. They want all UPND politicians to declare assets and communicate sources of wealth.

To summarize… energy, food, rule of law, police brutality etc… these are the things you will find in many watsapp groups.