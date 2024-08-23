I have received resignation of Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika with utmost shock in my heart- former BRE Induna Kuso , Muyangwa Mungwaluku

BE STRONG AKA, I AM WITH YOU



I have received resignation of Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika with utmost shock in my heart.



Few months ago, the Litunga installed Aka as Senior Chief of Nkeyema, Kaoma and Luampa. However, I knew AKA will not stay longer on this position.



BRE is an Institution that doesn’t like upright people. They can frustrate someone unless you become like them.



I stand in solidarity with Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika. I sympathize with him especially what he passed through into the hands of BRE and the Litunga.



I wish Dr. Akashambatwa happy life and that he must stay focussed.



As a leader of the Youths in Barotseland, I wish to give him solidarity and unwavering support.



I feel sad that he has resigned, but it is God who allowed this to happen so that he comes out of the jaw of Lion, BRE and the Litunga.



Myself I don’t regret leaving BRE. I am relieved from their crookedness and evil plans.





The suffering of the people of Barotseland rest upon BRE and the Litunga. Let’s get united as people of Barotseland to free ourselves from our household enemy.



I am verdicted.



By former BRE Induna Kuso , Muyangwa Mungwaluku