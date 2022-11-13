“I HAVE RESIGNED FROM BEING A PROPHET- says Prophet Benjamin , I want to serve God!

He Writes:

I have resigned from being a prophet. I want to serve God genuinely. In the past I have done things to suite my personal interest. May God forgive me. I ask for forgiveness from those I misled during my time as a prophet. My conscience has not allowed me to continue misleading people.

I have done and committed a lot of human mistakes using God’s name. It is time to resign and be a true servant of God. I feel no shame about it because my heart and mind has been cleared. I have no shame because this is an upgrade in the eyes of God.

I shared this information with my church in the previous Sunday. I decided to publish it everywhere so that everyone can know.

I know it is not easy as my church members are always on my door step begging me to continue. But I don’t feel like i am fit for the task.

May God bless you all.

Benjamin AKW”