I HAVE RETURNED BACK HALF OF THE TWO-NIGHT ALLOWANCE FROM THE LUSAKA SPECIAL MEETING ON LOCAL AUTHORITIES

17.08.22

Thanks for all your prayers, we have since travelled back home from the Special Meeting on Local Government, which was called and chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka on Tuesday.

In the interest of transparency and accountable leadership, be informed fellow residents, that I was paid a two-day nightly allowance for this very important trip.

But since I only spent a night in Lusaka, and I am back in office, I have since paid back K1,500 for the extra night into the Council account.

The people of Mongu deserve their money.

Your Chief Servant

Nyambe Muyumbana

Mongu Mayor

#KiNako

#KiYona

#KiHona