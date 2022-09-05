I Have Slept With Over 100 Women – Lesbian Confesses

A 22-year-old lesbian has admitted to having slept with more than 100 women.

The woman who spoke with Ghanaian YouTuber Arnold said that she is attracted to women and is a sex addict.

The woman claimed that when she was 14 years old, a married woman she had previously lived with introduced her to the homosexual lifestyle and intimate devices. She added that she is proud of her penchant for same-sex relationships and that she has turned some fine females into horrible ones.

She continued by saying that it is sad that she lacks financial security because if she did, she wouldn’t need males at all.

The lesbian said;

“Right now if I have money I won’t use a man for anything. Because of money, I will sleep with men because I need it. Right now if I have my money I won’t use a man for anything.

“I am addicted to sex, lesbian sex. I have slept with plenty of women. I have slept with up to 100 women and I have also had sex with multiple women at a time. Some of the women are not willing to date. They just come and go.”

She also disclosed that she doesn’t stay in one neighbourhood for more than two years.

She added;

“I don’t stay in one place for a long time. If I stay in one place for two years I won’t stay there again. I don’t like area girls and I have done about 100 girls. It’s nice oo. If you try it you will enjoy it.”