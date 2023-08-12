I have Stopped Praising President HH for a while until when the Price of Mealie Meal is Reduced- Malama Stanley – Mindset Activist

Malama Stanley – Mindset Activist



HAVE STEPPED DOWN AS A PRAISE SINGER.

I have Stopped Praising the President for a while until when the Price of Mealie Meal is Reduced to a level where a common Zambian can afford.

I believe it will be a serious betrayal to the President if i dont tell him the truth about the HUNGER that is on the ground. Continuing Praising the President even when the Cost of living is high to majority Zambians is not only betrayal to him but to my Conscience and Zambians at large.

Let’s all Speak the truth to the President especially same of us whom he knows by name, who STRONGLY Campaigned for him at a time it was not fashionable to do so. Short term Measures must be put in place in order to create relief on a high cost of living.

Another big issue is the Non AVAILABILITY of money. People are working hard day and night but there is no money in circulation. Please ba HH find a way of releasing money into the system for businesses to survive. Because of deficient of liquidity in the country most of our businesses have gone down, others are barely surviving.

This is Aimed at helping our beloved President to deliver on Campaign promises and make the cost of living affordable for all suffering Zambians across the country.

God bless our President & Prosper our country.

Happy 2nd anniversary in power UPND.. ✋

Mr Mindset Activist

Malama Stanley