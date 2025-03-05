I have to hear from HH why he missed Nujoma’s funeral… He was a very close friend of this country – Kaweche Kaunda

I have to hear from HH why he missed Nujoma’s funeral – Kaweche

… He was a very close friend of this country





Late founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s son, Kaweche, says he would want to hear from President Hakainde Hichilema why he missed the funeral of late Namibian founding president Sam Nujoma, who lived in Zambia’s State House as he was fighting for that country’s Independence.





Nujoma was one of the many liberation heroes who fought for his country’s independence from the apartheid South African government, while leading Namibia’s Independence party the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO). He became the leader of Namibia in 1990 after successfully leading that country to independence.





President Hakainde Hichilema has been criticised for failing to acknowledge Nujoma’s symbolism to Zambia, and failing to take a leaf from the other Southern African Presidents who travelled to Namibia for the funeral, while he chose to attend the installation of Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland as a headwoman in Southern Province.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Kaweche said he would want to hear from Pres…





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-have-to-hear-from-hh-why-he-missed-nujomas-funeral-kaweche-he-lived-with-us-in-state-house-during-namibias-independence-struggle/