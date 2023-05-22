I HAVE WORKABLE PROGRAMMES TO HICHILEMA’S … he can do so much more without licking his lips, Nawakwi

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi argues that

she has concrete alternatives to President Hakainde Hichilema’s offers, in response to the President’s challenge for opposition leaders to provide alternative programmes to his, arguing that he can actually open up Zambia economically without having to lick his lips.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said the IMF programme the UPND administration is pursuing will not work because of what she described as the IMF’s impossible demand of asking the government to band together bilateral creditors with the private people Zambia owed “kaloba.”

She urged the President not to pin his hopes so much on the IMF.

“Ba yama, ba kateka twalimitemwa (uncle Hichilema, we love you) more than even the IMF. Those international movement of famine, they move it from one country to another will not give us the money for the simple reason that they duped the minister of Finance and whoever was structuring this proposal to put all creditors in one basket,” Nawakwi said, arguing that loans gotten through Eurobond were not the same as loans obtained bilaterally with other countries.

She said the IMF under the G 20 framework have told the administration to negotiate with those Zambia got “kaloba” from and bilateral lenders as one and that these terms must be equal.

“Which person you got kaloba from will accept to be paid at the same rate as that of country or multilateral institution?” Nawakwi asked.

She said the IMF framework will not work and the government should just tell the IMF that they are not able to get the creditors to agree on a common platform, saying the administration should leave the private creditors aside by going to the bilaterals and multilaterals starting with Chin…