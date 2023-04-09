I have worked on more than 10,000 bodies… never seen ghosts- mortuary worker

Mocked for being mortician, embalmer

‘I HAVE worked on a lot of bodies since I started my job but those accident victims were like nothing I have ever seen,” Dulani Zulu, 42, who works in a mortuary recounted.

“It was as if I was looking at minced meat.”

Mr Zulu is a certified mortician and embalmer with over 20 years working experience.

He trained as a mortician at University of Zambia (UNZA), and also studied mortuary management at University Teaching Hospitals (UTH).

He is currently working for Funeral Services Group (FSG).

Asked about some of the challenges that come with his job, Mr Zulu said stigma has been the one that not only he but his wife and kids have gone through.

“One particular incident I will never forget was when my 10-year-old son came home crying from school because he got bullied because of my job.

That really hit me but such things don’t bother us anymore. I have taught my kids not to let what people say get the best of them,’’ he said.

“Honestly it is ironic just how sceptical people are about our work as morticians. Some even go as far as asking me if I am haunted by the ghosts of the people whose dead bodies I work on. When I hear that, I just shake my head and smile while calmly saying, not at all,” he said.

Mr Zulu described the speculations that he sees ghosts as absurd.

“If I saw the ghost of every dead body I work on, then I would be seeing a lot of ghosts because I have worked on more than 10,000 bodies from the time I started my work and … Zambia Daily Mail