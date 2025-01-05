I haven’t received official communication from FAZ, says Mwape



By Bright Tembo



FORMER Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape says he is yet to receive official communication from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) over his dismissal.



FAZ issued a statement on Saturday saying that they have appointed Swiss national Nora Hauptle as the women’s national football team, Copper Queens, coach on a three-year deal.



In an interview, Mwape said he has not received formal communication respects the decision made by the appointing authority.



“I have just learnt about that, it hasn’t been officially communicated to me. This has to be official. In the statement it says I am taking up a new role but I have not been communicated to,” he said. “I will give you a comment once that will reach me. I don’t know what they (FAZ) [have] got for me.”



Mwape said obviously FAZ has other plans for the team.



“It’s always up to the appointing authority, just respect the decision they have made. Obviously they have other plans for the team and I can’t say it’s a bad decision, anyway. At the moment I can’t say much.” said Mwape.



The Mast