I Haven’t Resigned, Please – Namwala MP Mapani

I HAVEN’T RESIGNED, PLEASE – MAPANI

THE Area Member of Parliament for Namwala Constituency Herbert Mapani has refuted social media allegations that he is planning to resign as a Member of Parliament for Namwala Constituency.

He says the information about him planning to resign was a made up story which he describes as the dream of a drunkard.

Mapani tells Byta FM Zambia News that he will continue to work for the people of Namwala to bring development to the constituency.

The lawmaker adds that he will always support the United Party For National Development (UPND) as it has good policies for Zambia.

Meanwhile, a resident of Namwala Constituency Boyd Mawaala says some people are now too dependant on government to solve their personal challenges.

Mawaala says it is high time people accept the fact that the new dawn government is trying to promote the culture of hard work for the betterment of lives.

Credit: Byta fm Zambia