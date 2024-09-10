“I haven’t said this before but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children”- Selene Gomez

Selena Gomez revealed she “can’t carry [her] own children” in a vulnerable new interview.

“I unfortunately … have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy,” the actress, 32, explained to Vanity Fair in a cover story published Monday. “That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and got a kidney transplant in 2017, noted that she had not “ever said this” before publicly.

The actress went on to note that despite the development, she still plans to have children and is grateful for the medical alternatives available to her.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” Selene said of welcoming a child. “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”