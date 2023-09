I hope HH comes back with clarity on Zambia’s debt to China – Magande



By Philip Chisalu

FORMER finance minister Ng’andu Magande says he hopes President Hakainde Hichilema will come back with some clarity from China with regards to the debt which Zambia owes that country.



President Hichilema is undertaking a state visit to China from September 10 to 16, 2023 at the invitation of that country’s President, Xi Jinping.

Credit: News Diggers