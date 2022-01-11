I HOPE THEY DON’T CHANGE THE CANDIDATE BECAUSE ALL FINGERS WILL POINT TO THEM – ANDYFORD BANDA
Sad the elections in Kabwata have been cancelled because of carelessness by the people who were tasked to craft the constitution. Anyway I hope they don’t change the candidate because all fingers will point to them.
Andy
But bwana they did not write the constitution but it does give them that right to change a candidate and you too can change and have the devil or Jesus christ as your candidate, its your choice and the constitution which you did not write allows you to do that.
The PF regime inserted a provision in the constitution to cancel a by-election to enable PF achieve its dirty tactics!!! The focus ahead is to mobilise more stakeholders to support the changing of this constitutional provision as it was used by PF as the ruling party to achieve their dirty tactics during elections and by-elections. The current constitutional provision allows any party to change or not to change a nominated candidate. So direct your energy towards fighting the real cause of the problem at hand which is the defective constitutional provision!!