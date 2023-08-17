I Joined Saudi Pro League To Write New Sporting History — Neymar

Former Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar Jnr, has denied reports circulating in the media that he joined the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal, because of money.

The Brazilian star claimed that his decision to transfer to the Middle East was driven more by his desire to “be a global player” than by financial considerations.

He said, “I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places.

“I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.”

Neymar joined Al Hilal on a two-year deal and will be earning £129.4 million per year.

Neymar has been widely accused of leaving Europe because of the eye-watering cash he has been offered in Saudi.

Neymar will link up with new teammates Kalidou Koulibaly, Rúben Neves, and Sergej Milinković-Savić, who all made the move to Al Hilal earlier this summer.

Al Hilal is one of four clubs — along with Al Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad that were taken under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in June as part of the country’s “Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project.”

Neymar has reportedly been offered a two-year contract expected to pay an annual salary of around $100 million. That would be around half of the reported salary Cristiano Ronaldo is being paid by Al Nassr.

Credit: Complete Sports