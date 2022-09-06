I JOINED THE UPND ALLIANCE TO REMOVE ECL FROM POWER-KBF

By Michael Kaluba

Interim president of the newly formed Zambia Must Prosper Party, Kelvin Bwalya says he only went into the UPND Alliance to remove the regime that fronted a third term for former President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Bwalya says the alliance was alerted of this at inception including his intentions to become president of zambia, which prompted him to use his personal funds and resources to prevent a third term for Mr. Lungu after he was approached by NGOs, church leaders, friends and relatives of the current head of state to help with regime change.

Speaking during Tuesday’s edition of Let the People Talk Program, Mr. Bwalya has argued that the UPND he helped form government, has allegedly failed to unite the country, failed to remove cadrerism and to restore the rule of law among the many promises made prior to the 2021 general elections.

He further claims that the current government lacks philosophy and policy direction including at presidential level, further stating that President Hichilema should consider going back to managing businesses as opposed to running government without solutions to the challenges the country is faced with.

And Mr. Bwalya has suggested that a truth and reconciliation committee or courts of law be set up as a way to sort out political crimes as opposed to what is currently going on where some political leaders are detained without trial for prolonged periods.

PHOENIX NEWS