I KEEP A DILDO BECAUSE I HAVE NEVER FOUND A MAN WHO CAN HIT THE SPOT – BIANCA

By Chamuka Shalubala

SOCIALITE and media influencer Ivanka Bianca says she keeps a dildo within proximity because she has never met a man so far who has succeeded to satisfy her.

In this article, she also reveals that she once slept with a pastor in order to “taste the holy spirit”.

Bianca says bluntly to ‘That Zed Podcast’ that no man so far can go round for round, punch for punch with her and her solution is a sex toy…

