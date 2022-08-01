View edit history

Smart Eagles is in Kabushi, Ndola.

I KNOW PEOPLE OF KABUSHI WON’T LET ME GIVE UP

…..I will re-contest – Bulldozer

Lusaka…. Sunday, July 31, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has affirmed that he will re-contest the Kubishi Parliamentary Seat.

Hon Lusambo lost his parliamentary seat last week as the Constitutional Court upheld the decision of the Ndola High Court to declare his election void.

And the Bulldozer said when he and the former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila attended a church service at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kabushi constituency that the court nullified his seat because of his generosity.

“The preacher was talking about if you have something, you need to share with those in need in the court, we were told that we did wrong by giving to those in need. Giving to people of Kabushi, giving to the church. But where we are coming from, the president we worked with Edgar Chagwa Lungu told us that if you want to live in harmony with people, the little you have, if your neighbour doesn’t have, share with them,” he said.

“I know you people of Kabushi won’t allow me to give in. so I want to tell you that I am the one contesting. The job we have started in Kabushi is very big and we can’t give up until we finish the job we started.”

Meanwhile, the former party Secretary General said Hon Lusambo has a heart for the people.

He testified that the works of the Bulldozer speak for him.

Hon Mwila also reminded the congregants of the works that the PF government under the leadership of Dr Edgar Lungu had done.

“This man has a heart for the people. His works are speaking for him. You have worked for six years and people have seen your works……We left fuel at 16 its now at 28,” he said.